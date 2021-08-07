Sandra Lee SPOTTED with new man amid split from Andrew Cuomo

Sandra Lee, who broke up with Governor Andrew Cuomo two years ago, allegedly has a new partner in her life. Just when her previous long-term lover, New York Governer Andrew Cuomo, seems to be doomed by his sexual misconduct scandal, Sandra Lee was spotted with actor and producer Ben Youcef hanging out in St. Tropez this week.

According to Page Six, the rumoured couple dined on Monday at the posh L’Opera restaurant, where J. Lo just celebrated her birthday with Ben Affleck. A source told People that the couple met earlier this year! “They became friends when they met at a Santa Monica restaurant in March. It’s very early but they seem to have an undeniable connection,” the source said. “But both are taking things slowly and enjoying getting to know each other. Meeting each other during COVID was challenging. He’s become her friend and loving confidante quickly.”

The lifestyle icon, according to reports, will shortly depart for Monaco for the next leg of her summer tour. Meanwhile, Lee, who celebrated her 55th birthday last month, has been feeling proud of a recent fitness surge. She'd been teasing her weight reduction journey in the lead-up to her July 3 birthday.

Meanwhile, Sandra‘s new relationship comes just days after her ex-boyfriend Andrew Cuomo was found to have sexually assaulted several women, according to an inquiry conducted by New York's attorney general. President Biden and large swaths of the Democratic leaders have called for his resignation. Sandra Lee and Andrew Cuomo were together for 14 years until splitting in September 2019.

