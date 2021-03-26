From Sandra Oh and Emilia Clarke to John Krasinski: 5 actors we would love to watch in MCU films

Every Marvel fan has a dream cast list for their favourite Marvel comic books characters and we bet these actors deserve to be a part of MCU films.

Marvel films have now become our staple go-to entertainment. The franchise films based on our favourite comic book characters have brought to life some of the best superheroes and literary characters on-screen. While it almost seems impossible to imagine a different casting for characters such as Captain America, Iron Man and more, given the huge universe of comic books, we believe it's still not late for MCU to cast some more amazing actors to their superhero list. We bet every Marvel fansite has made their very own version of casting for MCU, we too have a list.

If Marvel bosses Kevin Feige and others are reading, we have some serious demands and would be thrilled if you could cast actors from our humble list to make some, even more, epic Marvel films. While some actors such as John Krasinski came close to being cast in the Marvel universe, something didn't work out and well, it's still not too late. Imagine the amount of fun he could bring to the MCU. Same goes for Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh who could be a complete badass in any role. Here's our list of actors who should be in Marvel films.

Sandra Oh

If you have watched Oh's performances, you know she has the potential to be a kickass superhero. The actress can pull off any role with ease and we can totally imagine her acing the action sequences too.

Emilia Clarke

The mother of dragons from Game Of Thrones has already starred in big franchises such as the GOT series, Stars Wars and now it's time to add Marvel to that list. Clarke has what it takes be a woman of substance and fans have even hoped for the actress to be cast in a role like that of Blonde Phantom.

John Krasinski

We are all familiar with the story of John Krasinski auditioning for Captain America and even making it to the final contenders list, but it was Chris Evans who bagged the role finally. While Krasinski may not have gotten the chance to suit up as Captain America, we believe that there may be a better role for the actor in the MCU. In fact, many fans find Krasinski to be the perfect lead for Fantastic Four's Reed Richards character.

Adam Driver

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren totally ruled us. With Driver's amazing physique and his brilliant acting chops, he seems like a perfect fit for Marvel. After his villainous act in Star Wars, fans have thought Driver could be the perfect actor to play Doctor Doom. If not, the silver surfer has also been among the favourite roles fans would love to see Driver in.

John Boyega

Yet another actor from the Star Wars franchise who deserves an MCU welcome is John Boyega. One character that Boyega could totally pull off is Sentry, a character who is known to be the strongest in the Marvel comics universe. Some even call him a superhero stronger than superman.

