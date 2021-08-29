Sandra Oh OPENS UP on her sudden fame from Grey’s Anatomy: 'It was traumatic'

Sandra Oh in a recent preview of her appearance on “Sunday Today With Willie Geist” opened up on how her rapid ascent to stardom after appearing in “Grey's Anatomy” was “traumatic.” Despite the fact that the Canadian actress had a long list of performing credentials, the medical drama's unexpected success gave her a household reputation.

According to Entertainment Tonight, in her latest appearance on, “Sunday Today With Willie Geist,” the actor said “To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic. It was traumatic,” Oh recalled of “Grey’s” quick success. “And the reason why I’m saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. So when one loses one’s anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real. I went from not being able to go out, like, hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self.”

However, setting limits and having a "good therapist," according to the "The Chair" actress, were two things that helped her achieve a balance. “I’m not joking,” Oh added of having a therapist. “It’s very, very important.” As for that work/life balance– “You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that’s by saying no.”

Sandra Oh played Christina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2005 to 2014, but it wasn’t the pressure that made her leave. Instead, she said it was “a deeply creative decision.” Meanwhile, recently the actor was seen having a dinner party with Priyanka Chopra, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh

