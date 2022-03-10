Sandra Oh reveals having a 'good relationship' with her mother due to THIS reason

Sandra Oh plays Ming Lee, the mother of the main character Meilin "Mei" Lee, who is played by Rosalie Chiang in “Turning Red.” Domee Shi, best known for her 2018 Pixar short film Bao, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film, wrote and directed the animated movie.

Turning Red revolves on Mei Lee, a Chinese-Canadian adolescent from Toronto who transforms into a massive red panda whenever she is angry or anxious. However, Sandra Oh opened up about her relationship with her own mother in a recent press conference, which Pinkvilla attended. On being asked, if Sandra had her own tiger mom moment when she was younger that still lingers in her memory, Oh responded, "Oh, my whole life." Sandra further said, "I love my mom. And she's a fierce, fierce person."

Sandra also added, "I have a really good relationship with my mom because I can’t stop her from being herself. I’m not going to stop her. I’m going to enjoy her."

Meanwhile, Pixar has already included female protagonists (most notably in Brave), but Turning Red promises to be a one-of-a-kind addition in the studio's illustrious history. According to the early buzz, it does not shy away from the more sensitive aspects of its subject matter, which should make it seem new. It's easy to see why Oh was drawn to the project, and it's apparent she was determined to create a moving performance. Pixar has a plethora of skill and imagination, and if Turning Red is anything like the studio's past films, it will be filled with surprise, laughter, and tears.