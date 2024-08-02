Sandy Bresler, Longtime Agent Of Jack Nicholson And Founder Of Two Talent Agencies, Passes Away At 87

Sandy Bresler, known in Hollywood as three-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson’s exclusive agent of more than sixty years, passed away at 87 on Thursday, August 1, in Santa Monica. He “established the gold standard for personally curated talent representation,” his family said in a statement announcing his demise.

Bresler first met Nicholson when they were both serving in the California Air National Guard. He began representing the actor in 1961 after joining as a secretary at the William Morris Agency a year earlier.

When Nicholson received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 1999 Golden Globes, he acknowledged Bresler in his acceptance speech, saying, “There is only one agent who has stayed with me, guided me, tolerated my tantrums, my operatic behavior and so forth.”

During his speech, the actor made a humorous comment about forgetting Sandy's name before shouting him out as his “pal and comrade in arms!”

Bresler’s client list also included actors Judd Hirsch, Randy Quaid, Louise Linton, and more.

Born on January 20, 1937, Bresler was the son of Jerry Bresler, producer of such films as The Vikings (1958), Gidget Goes to Rome (1963), Casino Royale (1967), and an Oscar-winning 1943 short.

Throughout his career, Bresler established Bresler-Kelly & Associates with John Kelly, as well as Bresler, Wolff, Cota & Levington, later known as The Artists Agency, to better represent his clients. He also worked with CMA and ICM.

He served on the board of the Association of Talent Agents for three decades and as ATA president for more than one.

Following his demise, ATA executive director Karen Stuart commended Bresler’s instrumental role in advancing the interests of the members of the association and the talent management industry as a whole.

“Sandy was a mentor to many, and he leaves behind a lasting impact that will be felt for years to come,” she added.

Bresler is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; his son, Eric; his daughter, Jennifer; and his two grandsons, Brandon and Jonah. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, at noon at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Sentinel's Avenue, LA, California.

