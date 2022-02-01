Saoirse Ronan to star in Nora Fingscheidt's The Outrun; Says she was 'scared' to play such a part

Saoirse Ronan who was last seen in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch is slated to appear on Nora Fingscheidt's new film The Outrun. The film is an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s bestselling memoir named The Outrun. The four-time Oscar nominee is set to play the role of Rona who returns to Scotland’s wild Orkney Islands after being away for 10 years in rehab.

The Little Women star will also be part of the team of producers alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Norris via their new company Arcade Pictures, Sarah Brocklehurst, and more. Ronan in a statement, via Hollywood Reporter, expressed her liking for the story, "It was Amy’s voice that first drew me to The Outrun. Her unusual way of seeing things in a way that perhaps you only can when you’ve been to the darkest place you can go within yourself."

The Ladybird actress admitted, "I have been waiting to play a part like this – the messiness, hopefulness, dreaminess, authenticity, and humor we want to achieve – I’ve been scared of it, but with Nora I feel ready." Fingscheidt who created a lot of buzz with her film The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock also shared her thoughts on the project as she said, "There are wonderful gifts already in place to make this a powerful and immersive film," she further went on and added, "One is the setting, the vast and cinematic landscapes of the Orkney islands; the other is our main actress, Saoirse Ronan, who brings magic to the screen with her unique mix of charisma and emotional depth."

ALSO READ Saoirse Ronan still feels anxious at the beginning of any new project