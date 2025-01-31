Sara Bareilles Shares Wedding Must-Haves: Comfort, Blankets, and Great Food

Sara Bareilles is clear about what she wants for her wedding with fiancé Joe Tippett. Speaking to PEOPLE at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on January 30, the singer shared details about her wedding plans.

Comfort is a top priority for the Love Song singer. “The non-negotiables are I want comfortable places to sit,” she said. She also wants guests to feel warm and cozy. “I want lots of blankets in case it's cold because I hate being cold,” she added.

Bareilles also wants good food and music at her wedding. “The food has to be slamming and the music has to be amazing,” she said. She wants the celebration to feel welcoming.

“I just want it to feel really cozy and warm and inviting,” she added. While she is excited about her big day, she joked about how serious she is about the planning. “You can ask my wedding planner,” she said.

Bareilles and Tippett met in 2015 while working on the play Waitress at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

They made their red carpet debut together in 2017 at the opening night of All the Fine Boys. Now, at 45, Bareilles’ wedding vision has evolved. “At this point, I'm 45,” she said.

“The dream of my wedding doesn't look like it might have if I was in my early 20s.” Despite the changes, celebrating love remains her main focus. She said that what she wants to do is celebrate bringing her community of loved ones together to witness this journey they are taking.

She also wants her guests to have a memorable time. “I really want my friends and family to feel like they had a great weekend,” she added.

Bareilles previously spoke about her wedding plans at the Girls5eva premiere in March 2024. At the time, she mentioned that their goal was to get married that year, but Tippett’s busy schedule could delay things.

Despite possible delays, her wedding priorities remain the same. “Delicious food and people being warm” are must-haves for her.

