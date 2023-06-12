Sara Bareilles talks body image issues, reveals she attempted losing weight to 'get small' before red carpets

American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has opened up about the body image issues she faced and how she felt whenever a big event or a red carpet came up. Continue reading to know what the 44-year-old divulged about losing weight, wanting to let 'rewire her brain' to change the thought process, and her thoughts on her recent Tony Award nomination.

Sara Bareilles reveals she wanted to lose weight to 'get small' before red carpets

Bareilles has opened up about the body image issues and struggles she has faced in her past as well as the attempts she is making to get over them. The singer and actress posted a video on her Instagram story on June 10, talking about attending the 2023 Tony Awards and then the premiere of her musical Waitress. "I am thinking a lot about how I'm preparing for these events, now these two events mean a lot to me, obviously," she said in the clip.

"When I'm getting ready for a big event, I go on a real bender of body-shaming and hating and trying to lose weight and get small and hit the gym super hard because there's some kind of sense in myself that if I don't present a certain way that I'm not allowed to participate," Bareilles revealed, adding that she is trying "rewire her brain" to get rid of this mindset. "This is old stories and I don't ascribe to them anymore," she said in the video.

"I mean, I have to fight really hard not to ascribe. Like, I can just have the body that I have and go have a f*cking blast," the three-time Tony Award nominee explained. Previously, talking about her Tony Award nominations for her performance in the musical Into The Woods, Bareilles told The Hollywood Reporter that she can't explain how "shocking and delightful it is" to be a Tony nominee and that it "means the world" to her.

Sara Bareilles about her Tony Awards 2023 nomination

She further told ABC Audio, that the nomination feels like "a huge win for our community." Bareilles explained, "The pandemic really gutted our industry... it just feels like we're barely getting our legs beneath us here. And, for better or for worse, the Tonys are an essential part of broadcasting this industry." She added that the annual awards ceremony is crucial to the shows, the content being consumed, and the viewership across the nation and beyond."

