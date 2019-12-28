Sara Gilbert separates from Linda Perry after six years of marriage

Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for separation from musician Linda Perry, after being married for almost six years.

According to documents obtained by people.com, the 44-year-old actress filed papers for a legal separation on Friday here. Gilbert has listed their date of separation as August 13, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former "The Talk" co-host has requested for no spousal support to be awarded to either Perry or herself.

The pair share four-year-old son Rhodes Emilio. Gilbert is also mother to Levi Hawk, 15, and Sawyer Jane, 12, from a previous relationship. Gilbert and Perry walked down the aisle in March 2014 after they began dating in 2011.

Credits :IANS

