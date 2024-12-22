Sara Paxton Recalls Spotting Steve Carell's Star Power During Their Scene In 2004's Sleepover; 'That Guy's Really Good'
Sara Paxton looks back on her time working with Steve Carell in the 2004 teen comedy Sleepover. Paxton recalls how Carell’s quick wit and improvisation impressed her, even in a short scene.
Sara Paxton, known for her roles in TV and film, shared her early impression of Steve Carell during their time on the 2004 teen comedy Sleepover. Paxton reflected on Carell’s comedic talent and how she recognized his potential even as a teenager.
In Sleepover, Paxton joined a cast that included Alexa PenaVega, Kallie Flynn Childress, Brie Larson, and Mika Boorem. The film follows eighth-grade friends whose slumber party turns into an adventurous scavenger hunt. Carell played Sherman Shiner, a bicycle-riding security officer who repeatedly crossed paths with the girls during their escapades.
Paxton recently recalled her brief scene with Carell while speaking to PEOPLE. “There’s a scene where the doorbell rings at Alexa Vega’s house, and we think it’s the pizza,” Paxton shared. “I open the door, and it’s him. He’s the bicycle security guy, like Paul Blart. I say something like, ‘Oh, whatever,’ to him.”
Although their interaction was brief, Paxton noticed Carell’s improvisational skills during filming. “He was riffing and kind of improvising and saying really funny things,” she said. Even at 14 years old, Paxton recognized his potential. “I was like, ‘That guy’s going places.’ He was very, very funny.”
Paxton’s instincts proved accurate. A year later, Steve Carell became a household name with the premiere of The Office. His career skyrocketed, leading to critical acclaim, including an Oscar nomination, multiple Emmy nods, and a Golden Globe win.
Paxton has also built a successful acting career since her Sleepover days. Most recently, she starred in the second season of Peacock's Based on a True Story, playing Paige, a character seeking vengeance for her sister's murder.
Paxton praised her experience with the cast as pleasant despite her early nerves. She described season two as nerve-racking because it's like starting high school or sophomore year, where everyone already knows each other, and you're the new kid.
Paxton added that it all went out the window when she arrived since everyone was so nice, warm, and accepting.
ALSO READ: Ralph Fiennes Reveals His Experience Working In Maid In Manhattan Film; Says 'I Felt A Little Bit At…'