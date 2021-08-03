Sarah Ferguson DEFENDS son in law Jack Brooksbank after his controversial yacht photos go viral

After controversial photos of Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank enjoying a yacht ride in Capri along with three women went viral, his mother-in-law, Sarah Ferguson has now come to his defense. The Duchess of York in a recent statement clarified the context of the images and called all the reports surrounding his trip "fabricated." It was during her appearance on The One Show on Monday to promote her book that Ferguson addressed Brooksbank's photo controversy.

Clarifying the context of Jack's photos and referring to him as a "man of integrity", Ferguson said, "He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake."

Adding further about her equation with her son-in-law, Ferguson said, "He's just one of my most favourite people. I call him James Bond, actually. He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back", via Hello.

Ferguson during her interaction also spoke about her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice as she said that she's extremely proud of them. "I'm so lucky, my girls, Eugenie's a great mum, everyone says you're so excited with your grandson and I say no, I'm so proud of my daughter, she's a great mother."

As for Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie's relationship, the duo started dating in 2011 and tied the knot at St George's Chapel in 2018. They recently became parents to a baby boy as they welcomed son August in February 2021.

