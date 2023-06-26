Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, diagnosed with early form of breast cancer and is recovering after surgery

Sarah Ferguson, who is a former senior working of the British royal family was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a surgery for the same.

Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew, Duke of York from 1986 to 1996. Though their divorce was finalized in 1996, the exes remain close to each other. They still live together and share two daughters: Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33.

Here is more to know about Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis and the surgery that she underwent.

Sarah Ferguson cancer diagnosis

On Sunday, it was revealed that Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. She is currently recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer by a recent mammogram screening. Her spokesperson told BBC, “She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.” The spokesperson also added that the prognosis is now looking good.

The spokesman also expressed “immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days” and emphasized on the regular screening. Reportedly, Ferguson was ‘symptom-free’ prior to the cancer screening and “believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly now recovering with her family after receiving the ‘best medical care’. The Duchess of York underwent the surgery at King Edward VII’s Hospital earlier this week. She returned home to Windsor for recuperation over the weekend. Ferguson herself is expected to talk about the cancer diagnosis in a prerecorded episode of Tea Talk, her new podcast scheduled to be released on Monday.

Sarah Ferguson on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Previously Sarah Ferguson made headlines after calling Prince Harry and Meghan Marke ‘very brave’ for stepping away from the royal life and building a new life across the continent with their children. She said, “I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the Royal Family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is.”

