Sarah Ferguson Has Been ‘Honest’ With Daughters Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson suffered multiple cancer diagnoses last year. However, amidst the difficult time, she prioritized transparency with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. The Duchess of York talked about raising her daughters “to be honest and frank!”

Sarah Ferguson on maintaining transparency with her daughters

Ferguson doesn’t sugarcoat! During an interview with Hello Magazine, the British author, 64, spoke about being open with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie during her battle with cancer.

"I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I’m going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is," the Duchess of York said.

So, when they asked her to be honest about whether they found cancer, Ferguson recalled saying, “the answer was yes, they knew they were safe."

In June 2023, a spokesperson for the Duchess announced her breast cancer diagnosis and first successful single mastectomy. Ferguson gave updates on her health journey on Instagram and advocated the importance of precautionary screening and early diagnosis.

In January next year, she was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, malignant melanoma. A source told People at the time that Ferguson was "very relieved" that the cancer hadn't spread.

Ferguson on having a positive outlook in life

The Duchess of York is a fighter who maintained a positive outlook on life despite consecutive health crises. She hasn’t been declared “cancer-free” and goes for regular check-ups but has made great progress in her recovery.

Fergie told the outlet she goes for regular check-ups and applies skin cream to avoid big blisters and breakouts. “But I'm not doing immunotherapy, taking any drugs, or doing chemotherapy, for which I'm very grateful," she added.

The Duchess of York is also grateful for the incredible support from her family that made the process easier for her. Earlier this year, a source told People that "family is rallying 'round," Fergie, especially her daughters.

At the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, the Duchess addressed the cancer diagnosis of fellow royals Kate Middleton and King Charles. "I think family unity is key…I think the key to life is that we all support each other," she told People.