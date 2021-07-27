Sarah Ferguson reveals how she felt about NOT being invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is opening up about her relationships with the members of the royal family and in a recent interview with the Town and Country magazine, she spoke about the time she wasn't invited for Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in April 2011. During the much-talked-about royal wedding, media, as well as fans, had questioned Ferguson's absence and the Duchess of York has now revealed how she felt about being snubbed at the wedding.

While talking to Town and Country magazine, Fergie mentioned, "I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding." Revealing what she did when the wedding took place, she added, "I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."

As per Entertainment Tonight, the reason for Ferguson's non-invitation for the wedding was reportedly because of her scandal involving a News of the World reporter where she was caught on camera promising access to Prince Andrew in exchange for 500,000 pounds.

While she wasn't present at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, Ferguson was invited and also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. While talking about attending their wedding, she said, "It was very kind of them, and I can't thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking."

Ferguson recently also commented on Prince Harry's changed relationship with his brother Prince William amid the rift caused ever since his royal exit and said, "I believe that [Princess] Diana would be so proud of her boys…and she’d be so proud of her grandchildren."

