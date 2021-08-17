Sarah Ferguson says Queen Elizabeth is more ‘like a mother’ to her than real mum; Calls her the best ‘mentor’

Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson recently opened up about her time in the royal family and was nothing but praises for her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. While appearing on the Tea With Twiggy podcast, the Duchess said the Queen was her greatest “mentor.”

“I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother,” Ferguson said. She explained that her own mother wasn’t always around but Queen Elizabeth has “never faltered.” Recalling the time of her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, Fergie said that the Queen was the “person who believed in me.”



The Her Heart For A Compass author then added, “I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern. And how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous and kind. I absolutely think there is no greater mentor. The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honour. A huge honour. Makes me want to cry.”



In other news, Fergie also commented on the media brutality Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were subject to in the UK. Speaking to Vogue, Sarah said, "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?" However, Sarah added, that she refrains from offering any advice to Meghan. "I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am. There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it."

