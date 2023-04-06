Sarah Ferguson takes a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Drama explained

Continue reading to know what Sarah Ferguson has to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Sarah Ferguson

It seems that now Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has gotten herself involved in all the drama that is surrounding Royals. In a recent interview, Ferguson said that she is a woman of word and people who decide to leave the Royal sphere should know whether they are ‘in or out’ at the end.

Sarah Ferguson was earlier married to Prince Andrew before their divorce was finalized in 1996. Ferguson's title ‘Her Royal Highness’ was revoked with the divorce and she was called Duchess. Sarah also maintained a strong relationship with the family ever since.

Sarah Ferguson on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In a recent interview it seems like Sarah Ferguson is taking digs at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she states that family members who choose to leave the royal circle should ultimately decide whether they are ‘in or out’. She told The Independent, ‘You can’t have it both ways. You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out’. Ferguson reiterates that if a member decides to leave the Royal family, they need to stick to their decision.

Sarah Ferguson also adds that the departed members should not make fuss about not being invited to the wedding. If someone chose to leave then they should just go and live with it.

Earlier when Sarah Ferguson was asked to comment about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step away from royal life, she had no judgment. Ferguson said, ‘I don’t believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I’m not in a position myself to make any judgments. I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussex’s’.   

Sarah Ferguson

What happened with Sarah Ferguson?
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew split in 1992 after six years together but have remained close in the decades since. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have quite the unconventional relationship: Although they've been divorced since 1996, the pair remain close and even live together at Windsor.
How did Sarah Ferguson react to Diana's death?
Sarah attended her old friend's funeral and later told Harper's Bazaar, “Because we were like siblings... we rowed. And the saddest thing, at the end, we hadn't spoken for a year."
Were Fergie and Diana friends?
Ferguson and Diana were best friends since they were teenagers, but their friendship deepened through their shared experiences.
Credits: Instagram (@sussexroyals)

