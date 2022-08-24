Sarah Hyland: 10 Most engrossing facts about the newlywed Modern Family star

Sarah Hyland is furiously trending on the internet, don't worry, as it is for all good reasons. Sarah left her fans teary-eyed when she announced her marriage to her long-time love, Wells Adams. She got married on Saturday, 22 August, and looked every bit gorgeous to people all over the world. Their dreamy marriage ceremony was no short than a fairy-tale. Sarah especially looked drop-dead ravishing in her white Vera Wang gown!

While she is living the best of her life with her love, let's go down memory lane and uncover some interesting facts about Hyland - her career, her disease, her best movies and TV shows, and everything else in this exclusive guide!

Who is Sarah Hyland?

Birthday: November 24, 1990

Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States

Height: 1.57 m

Husband: Wells Adams

Parents: Melissa Canaday and Edward James Hyland (both actors)

Sibling: Ian Hyland

Sarah Jane Hyland is an American-born actress, model, and singer. She attended the Professional Performing Arts School before getting into acting. Sarah began working from the mere age of 4, providing voice-overs in radio ads and doing commercial work. However, her acting career started when she appeared in the movies - Private Parts, Annie, and Blind Date. Although her roles in these films were small, they did kickstart her career, and there was no looking back for her then. Up till now, she was 6 accolades in her name with 14 nominations.

Did you know?

Her close friends call her SJ, Kitty, or Raindrop.

She was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia (a chronic kidney disease where painful cysts are frequently formed inside the kidneys) at the age of 9.

As of 2022, Sarah Hyland's net worth is 14 million dollars.

Sarah is best described as someone who is talented, witty, funny, outspoken, and inspirational.

Sarah Hyland movies and TV shows

Sarah is famous worldwide for her role as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family, a television sitcom that aired between 2009 and 2020. Let us list her all-time best-rated movies and TV shows.

1. Modern Family

IMDb: 8.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Google User rating: 94%

Awards: 22 Primetime Emmys

Released: 23 September 2009

Ended: 8 April 2020

Directors: Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan

Starring: Sarah Hyland, Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, and Sofía Vergara

Production companies: Levitan/Lloyd, 20th Century Fox Television, and Steven Levitan Productions

Watch on Disney+Hotstar or Hulu

2. Joe Gould's Secret

IMDb: 6.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

Google User rating: 74%

Released: 26 May 2000

Director: Stanley Tucci

Starring: Sarah Hyland, Ian Holm, Stanley Tucci, and Hope Davis

Production companies: Bohemian Productions, First Cold Press Productions, and October Films

Watch on The Roku Channel

3. Struck By Lightning

IMDb: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 32%

Google User rating: 75%

Released: 11 January 2013

Director: Brian Dannelly

Starring: Sarah Hyland, Rebel Wilson, Chris Colfer, Dermot Mulroney, and

Christina Hendricks

Production companies: Permut Presentations, Camellia Entertainment, and Evil Media Empire

Watch on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, or Vudu

4. The Wedding Year

IMDb: 5.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 44%

Google User rating: 71%

Released: 19 September 2019

Director: Robert Luketic

Starring: Sarah Hyland, Jenna Dewan, Anna Camp, and Tyler James Williams

Production companies: Lakeshore Entertainment, Off The Dock, and Plucky

Watch on Netflix

5. XOXO

IMDb: 5.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

Google User rating: 69%

Released: 26 August 2016

Director: Christopher Louie

Starring: Sarah Hyland, Brett DelBuono, Chris D'Elia, Graham Phillips, Hayley Kiyoko, Ryan Hansen, Colin Woodell, and Ione Skye

Production companies: Netflix and PrettyBird

Watch on Netflix

6. My Fake Boyfriend

IMDb: 4.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

Google User rating: 63%

Released: 17 June 2022

Director: Rose Troche

Starring: Sarah Hyland, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Dylan Sprouse

Production companies: Buzzfeed Studios and CR8IV DNA

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

10 Most engrossing facts about Sarah Hyland

1. Sarah doesn't quite like being famous (can you imagine).

2. Sarah Hyland's favorite series is The Office.

3. Sarah bought a home worth 3.9 Million dollars (gasps).

4. Shopping really stresses out Hyland.

5. In one of her interviews, she revealed that he had started thinking about suicide during her second kidney transplant.

6. She revealed she was deep into depression and felt really helpless owing to her constant struggle with kidney disease.

7. Sarah's first kidney transplant happened when she was 21 years old, in 2012, and the second one in 2017.

8. She talks highly about body positivity and accepting your insecurities.

9. Sarah met Wells (her husband) through social media!

10. Sarah is frugal with her expenditures.

