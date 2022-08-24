Sarah Hyland: 10 Most engrossing facts about the newlywed Modern Family star
Did you know Sarah Hyland wanted to play the role of Ed O'Neill in Modern Family? Scroll to learn everything about Sarah and her best-rated movies!
Sarah Hyland is furiously trending on the internet, don't worry, as it is for all good reasons. Sarah left her fans teary-eyed when she announced her marriage to her long-time love, Wells Adams. She got married on Saturday, 22 August, and looked every bit gorgeous to people all over the world. Their dreamy marriage ceremony was no short than a fairy-tale. Sarah especially looked drop-dead ravishing in her white Vera Wang gown!
While she is living the best of her life with her love, let's go down memory lane and uncover some interesting facts about Hyland - her career, her disease, her best movies and TV shows, and everything else in this exclusive guide!
Who is Sarah Hyland?
- Birthday: November 24, 1990
- Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States
- Height: 1.57 m
- Husband: Wells Adams
- Parents: Melissa Canaday and Edward James Hyland (both actors)
- Sibling: Ian Hyland
Sarah Jane Hyland is an American-born actress, model, and singer. She attended the Professional Performing Arts School before getting into acting. Sarah began working from the mere age of 4, providing voice-overs in radio ads and doing commercial work. However, her acting career started when she appeared in the movies - Private Parts, Annie, and Blind Date. Although her roles in these films were small, they did kickstart her career, and there was no looking back for her then. Up till now, she was 6 accolades in her name with 14 nominations.
Did you know?
- Her close friends call her SJ, Kitty, or Raindrop.
- She was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia (a chronic kidney disease where painful cysts are frequently formed inside the kidneys) at the age of 9.
- As of 2022, Sarah Hyland's net worth is 14 million dollars.
- Sarah is best described as someone who is talented, witty, funny, outspoken, and inspirational.
Sarah Hyland movies and TV shows
Sarah is famous worldwide for her role as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family, a television sitcom that aired between 2009 and 2020. Let us list her all-time best-rated movies and TV shows.
1. Modern Family
IMDb: 8.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 85%
Google User rating: 94%
Awards: 22 Primetime Emmys
Released: 23 September 2009
Ended: 8 April 2020
Directors: Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan
Starring: Sarah Hyland, Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, and Sofía Vergara
Production companies: Levitan/Lloyd, 20th Century Fox Television, and Steven Levitan Productions
Watch on Disney+Hotstar or Hulu
2. Joe Gould's Secret
IMDb: 6.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 65%
Google User rating: 74%
Released: 26 May 2000
Director: Stanley Tucci
Starring: Sarah Hyland, Ian Holm, Stanley Tucci, and Hope Davis
Production companies: Bohemian Productions, First Cold Press Productions, and October Films
Watch on The Roku Channel
3. Struck By Lightning
IMDb: 6.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 32%
Google User rating: 75%
Released: 11 January 2013
Director: Brian Dannelly
Starring: Sarah Hyland, Rebel Wilson, Chris Colfer, Dermot Mulroney, and
Christina Hendricks
Production companies: Permut Presentations, Camellia Entertainment, and Evil Media Empire
Watch on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, or Vudu
4. The Wedding Year
IMDb: 5.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 44%
Google User rating: 71%
Released: 19 September 2019
Director: Robert Luketic
Starring: Sarah Hyland, Jenna Dewan, Anna Camp, and Tyler James Williams
Production companies: Lakeshore Entertainment, Off The Dock, and Plucky
Watch on Netflix
5. XOXO
IMDb: 5.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 71%
Google User rating: 69%
Released: 26 August 2016
Director: Christopher Louie
Starring: Sarah Hyland, Brett DelBuono, Chris D'Elia, Graham Phillips, Hayley Kiyoko, Ryan Hansen, Colin Woodell, and Ione Skye
Production companies: Netflix and PrettyBird
Watch on Netflix
6. My Fake Boyfriend
IMDb: 4.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 70%
Google User rating: 63%
Released: 17 June 2022
Director: Rose Troche
Starring: Sarah Hyland, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Dylan Sprouse
Production companies: Buzzfeed Studios and CR8IV DNA
Watch on Amazon Prime Video
10 Most engrossing facts about Sarah Hyland
1. Sarah doesn't quite like being famous (can you imagine).
2. Sarah Hyland's favorite series is The Office.
3. Sarah bought a home worth 3.9 Million dollars (gasps).
4. Shopping really stresses out Hyland.
5. In one of her interviews, she revealed that he had started thinking about suicide during her second kidney transplant.
6. She revealed she was deep into depression and felt really helpless owing to her constant struggle with kidney disease.
7. Sarah's first kidney transplant happened when she was 21 years old, in 2012, and the second one in 2017.
8. She talks highly about body positivity and accepting your insecurities.
9. Sarah met Wells (her husband) through social media!
10. Sarah is frugal with her expenditures.
