Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil to share screen space in upcoming Pitch Perfect TV spinoff

Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Lera Abova (Anna) round up the regular cast of Peacock's TV spinoff Pitch Perfect (wt). They will be joined by previously revealed Adam Devine, who will play Bumper Allen in the flicks, and Flula Borg, who will play Piter Krämer.

As per Deadline, the series is produced by Universal Television and executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, who starred in, produced, and directed the films. Interestingly, The series will follow Devine's Bumper Allen as he goes to Germany to restart his music career when one of his songs gets popular in Berlin some years after fans first saw him in the films. However, Heidi, Piter, and Bumper's perky and somewhat weird American assistant will be played by Hyland.

While working on Bumper's team during the day, she secretly wishes to be a singer-songwriter herself and moonlights by playing original songs at a Berlin cabaret. Meanwhile, Jamil plays Gisela, a flamboyant and showy up-and-coming German pop artist who is Piter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's major competitor at the German Unity Day event. She will go to any length to dethrone him.

According to Deadline, all three films in the Pitch Perfect franchise were produced by Brownstone and Gold Circle, and Banks directed 2015's Pitch Perfect 2, which had the highest opening weekend for a musical in history, the biggest opener for a first-time feature film director, and the second-largest opening for a female director. The Pitch Perfect series generated almost USD 600 million at the global box office across three films.

