Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams confirm marriage plans with risqué New Year PICS; See Post

Is marriage soon on the cards for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams? The Modern Family alum took to her social media platform to announce plans of tying the knot with beau Wells Adams with risqué yet funny photos from their New Year photoshoot. For those unversed, the couple has been postponing their wedding since 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, it seems like Hyland and Adams can wait no longer to get married. "2022: The one where they finally get married," Hyland penned as she shared some photos from their New Year celebrations. Fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their wedding announcement. "The friends episode we’ve all been waiting for," one fan wrote. "For a second I thought this meant you got married today," another fan penned while expressing shock about Sarah's caption.

Take a look at Sarah Hyland's post below:

Wells Adams too took to the comments section after Hyland posted the photos. The Bachelorette star penned, "This is just a “progression of Wells getting more drunk post." This isn't the first time that the couple opened up on tying the knot. Adams had proposed to Hyland during a romantic beach vacation, from which the couple shared photos on Instagram. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," Hyland had captioned the post on her social media platform.

It would be interesting to note when the lovebirds finally get married. What do you think of this adorable couple? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Modern Family alum ​Sarah Hyland celebrates 4 year anniversary with fiance Wells Adams