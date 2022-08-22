Sarah Hyland gets married to Wells Adams with Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara & others in attendance

Sarah Hyland and longtime fiance Wells Adams tie the knot after a 3-year long engagement. The 31-year-old Bachelor in Paradise held their much-awaited wedding ceremony over the weekend as confirmed by Sarah Hyland's Modern Family co-stars' uploads from the wedding that took place over the weekend. The couple originally wanted to get married in 2020, but the pandemic interrupted their wedding plans.

After being engaged for more than three years, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally exchanged vows on Saturday in California. Despite having to postpone their big day twice, the actress, 31, and the Bachelorette star, 38, finally made it down the aisle over the weekend. The modest wedding featured Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, and Nolan Gould among Hyland's co-stars. Vergara brought her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez, as her date, according to social media photos from the celebrity-studded wedding, which was held in a California vineyard. While Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita joined the actor in the meantime.

“Yay! Just…yay." Bowen posted a photo of herself with Gould and Ferguson taken at what seemed to be a pre-wedding party and added, "I love my fake family." In October 2017, Hyland, who rose to prominence for her role as Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom, Modern Family, began dating the Bachelor in Paradise bartender. The couple was scheduled to exchange vows in August 2020 after he eventually proposed in July 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their wedding.

ALSO READ Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara gets asked about her favourite body part; Her reaction will leave you in SPLITS