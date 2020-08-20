Sarah Hyland is reuniting with THIS Modern Family co star on her new show Yours, Mine and Pauls

Modern Family stars Sarah Hyland & Ty Burrell who played father-daughter duo on-screen on the show, are all set to reunite on sets of their new show Yours, Mine and Pauls. Scroll down for the details.

Modern Family might have ended by two of the stars from the show will still be working together in an upcoming new project. Sarah Hyland who played Haley Dunphy on the family drama series will team up with her on-screen dad Phill Dunphy aka Ty Burrell. While Sarah has signed on to star in Yours, Mine and Pauls, a new comedy series set to premiere on ABC. Ty will be producing the pilot under his Desert Whale Productions.

The 28-year-old actress would play Lauren in the show, who agrees to be a surrogate for her best friend, Paul, and his husband, Xander. There’s just one problem: Lauren and Xander hate each other, according to Deadline. The site adds that Sarah’s character of Lauren is “an impulsive, faux-enlightened millennial who agrees to be the egg donor and surrogate for her best friend Paul, and his husband Xander, despite (or maybe because of) the fact that she and Xander are constantly competing for Paul’s attention.”

“She likes the idea of being the glowing, pregnant centre of attention for nine months without having to take care of a crying baby at the end of it. After Paul’s sudden death, she is confronted with the looming possibility of motherhood and co-parenting with her nemesis,” Deadline states.

If you missed it, Sarah and fiance Wells Adams paid tribute to what would’ve been their wedding day last month in a funny way. Due to the pandemic, the couple had to postpone their wedding, but that didn't stop them from celebrating. Sarah took to Instagram to show fans what she did on that special day and said: “A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams” Sarah wrote while she and the 36-year-old Bachelor Nation alum hung out in a vineyard.

ALSO READ: Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland’s recent post about her postponed wedding to Wells Adams will crack you up

Share your comment ×