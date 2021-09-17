Sarah Hyland says 'stay healthy and trust science' as she receives her THIRD vaccine booster shot

Looks like its third time's the charm for Sarah Hyland. Sarah has now been immunized three times with the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving a booster injection on Wednesday. "Got my booster vaccine AND my flu shot!!!" the Modern Family star said on Instagram, with a video of the needle being inserted. "Stay healthy and trust SCIENCE my friends!"

Check out her post here:

According to People, as an immunocompromised individual, Hyland is among the millions of Americans who are now eligible for a third vaccination shot. The actress has renal dysplasia, a chronic kidney disease that renders her more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 sickness, and she has had two kidney transplants. The Wedding Year actress had her first vaccination shot on St. Patrick's Day in March, and she celebrated with an Instagram post and pictures of her band-aid at the time. "The luck of the Irish prevailed and HALLELUJAH! I AM FINALLY VACCINATED!!!!!" she wrote. "As a person with comorbidities and on immunosuppressants for life, I am so grateful to receive this vaccine."

Meanwhile, Hyland previously discussed how her health history puts her at a greater risk of severe COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. "I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized," she said in a podcast interview as per People, before joking, "I just took a shot of hand sanitizer, so we're good."

In addition to taking additional measures for her health, Hyland has had to postpone her wedding to fiancé Wells Adams many times due to the pandemic. They were intended to marry in August 2020, but it was pushed back to 2021, then 2022. "We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," Adams, 37, told PEOPLE at the Bachelor in Paradise premiere event last month. "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

ALSO READ:Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland finally give fans an update about their wedding plans