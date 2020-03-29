Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams take couples challenge; Deem themselves 'poor man’s Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez'

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams followed the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to take up the couple's challenge on TikTok.

Hollywood celebrities have turned to Tik-Tok to help them get through the self-quarantine time amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Several stars like Justin Bieber, Ashley Benson and Jennifer Lopez are sharing some amazing videos. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams joined the list of stars taking up TikTok challenges, over the weekend. The couple followed the steps of JLo and A-Rod to take up the couple's challenge and it was everything fun! The couple answered several questions and a lot of beans were spilled.

Hyland was already embracing the summer vibes as she sported a chic bralette with a pair of high-waist shorts. On the other hand, Adams sported a pair of grey pants with a black printed T-shirt. A lady in the video asked, "Who initiated the first kiss?", to which both of them pointed the finger at Adams. The couple also agreed that Adams was the funnier one, the "more romantic" one, and "the better cook". On the other hand, the game revealed the couple agreed Hyland was "more stubborn" and "the messy one".

Hyland shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod". For the unversed, JLo and A-Rod participated in the challenge earlier this week.

Check out both the couples' videos below:

Apart from recording TikTok videos, Hyland revealed she and Adams were experimenting with her hair. The duo spent Saturday helping the TV actress get the perfect hairdo. Hyland later flaunted her hairdo.

