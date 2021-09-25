Sarah Jessica Parker breaks her silence over death of Willie Garson; Pens heartfelt tribute

After the loss of her close friend and Sex and the City co star Willie Garson, Sarah Jessica Parker has broken her silence. Garson died on Tuesday after a fight with pancreatic cancer. However, Parker had waited until now to respond, stating in an Instagram post that it had been 'unbearable,' while posting a series of old photos of them together.

Check out her tribute here.

'It's been unbearable,' Parker's emotional post began, adding: 'Sometimes silence is a statement.' Long before they began working together as best friends Carrie Bradshaw and Stanford Blatch, the two had been real-life friends for over thirty years. As per Daily Mail, the two are believed to have met on a blind date, and although it didn't work out romantically, they remained friends on and off television. Parker's tribute continued: 'Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.'

'A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.'

The lengthy post continued: 'Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.' 'My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. 'These were his last words to me. "Great bangles all around." Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ​.' Meanwhile, fans of the popular HBO series, which is set to receive a spin-off version named And Just Like That, were shocked by the sad news. As per Daily Mail, Garson was seen reprising his role as Stanford, alongside Parker as Carrie, while shooting in New York City this summer as the duo was spotted on July 24.

ALSO READ:Sarah Jessica Parker heartbreakingly says she's 'not ready' to mourn the loss of beloved co star Willie Garson