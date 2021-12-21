Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis address SATC star Chris Noth's sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth's Sex and the City co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement on Monday, relating to sexual assault allegations surrounding him. The actresses pledged their support to the women who have come forward and spoken about Noth and mentioned in their statement that they "commend" their efforts.

The statement was shared by the And Just Like That stars on their social media accounts. The joint statement reads, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

While Chris Noth has denied all allegations against him, the actor has already begun to face the consequences of the same as he recently got dropped by his talent agency and was also removed from an upcoming CBS show, The Equalizer.

Read the joint statement here:

The sexual assault allegations against Noth were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter after two women came forward about their ill experiences with Noth about incidents that took place in Los Angeles in 2004, and the other in New York in 2015. Reports have suggested after the first two accusations, another woman has also come forward.

In his defence, Chris Noth released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that claimed that his encounters with these women were consensual. The statement also said, "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, no always means no, that is a line I did not cross."

