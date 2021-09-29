Sarah Jessica Parker gets back to SATC reboot shooting after co star Willie Garson's tragic passing

SATC alum Sarah Jessica Parker recently returned to the set of HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot for the first time since the passing of her dear friend and co-star Willie Garson's passing. The crew continued filming the reboot--And Just Like That... in SoHo New York along with SJP.

Just last week, the shocking news of SATC actor Willie Garson's passing had taken over news cycles. SJP had broken her silence on the tragic demise just three days ago. Taking to Instagram, SJP shared that losing her co-worker and best friend was just "unbearable."

Parker's emotional post began: “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

The lengthy post continued: “Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ​.”

