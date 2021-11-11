Sarah Jessica Parker gives a sneak peek from makeup trailer of Hocus Pocus 2: We're in the early stages

Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing back Sarah Sanderson, for which the world has been waiting for. The 56-year-old actress has officially began production for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 after concluding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

SJP surprised her Instagram fans on Wednesday, November 10, with a sneak peek at the preparations for her return as the youngest of the Sanderson sisters. The actress, 56, released footage from the Hocus Pocus 2 hair and makeup trailer. Her makeup artist was seen mixing her makeup and trimming the blonde hair her character would wear in the videos she uploaded. The Sex and the City star said in the video, "Hair and makeup test on HP 2 first day. Elaine Offers here schmearing." However, while teasing her new hair, she said, "Where's Sarah? Where's Sarah? There's a piece of Sarah. I'm not showing more right now. We're in the early stages."

While little is known about the plot, it will revolve on the Sanderson Sisters, who will be portrayed by Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy.

Interestingly, Disney revealed earlier this year that a sequel to the famous film will be released next year on its streaming channel Disney+. As per E! News, Parker was initially cast as one of the three major witches in the 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus. While Parker is thrilled to be going blonde for Hocus Pocus 2, she recently faced ageist criticism, notably over grey hair. Parker revealed during an interview with Vogue about facing sexist criticism with trolls harping on the actresses' wrinkles and particularly gray hair. While fans of Hocus Pocus 2 and Parker herself are certainly pleased to see Sarah Sanderson's flaxen mop return, the legendary character could easily pull off her adorable menace in any hair colour.

