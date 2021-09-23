Sarah Jessica Parker heartbreakingly says she's 'not ready' to mourn the loss of beloved co star Willie Garson

Willie Garson passed away aged 57 on Tuesday and the Sex and the City cast is left in shock. Garson who famously played Stanford Blatch on the show received moving tributes from co-stars. While not directly addressing his demise, Sarah commented on Chris North's tribute to Willie and wrote, I'm not ready yet" revealing her heartbreaking state.

Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw was shown to be BFFs with Garson's Stanford Blatch and it seems the duo shared an even closer bond offscreen. While the show's lead stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall mourned Willie's sudden demise on social media, SJP made no public tributes but showed how deeply she is affected by it in a comment left on Chris North's post.

Chris North remembered Garson by sharing a snap of his character from the show along with Sarah Jessica Parker. Sharing the same, North wrote, "Willie" along with a heart and a heartbreak emoji. Responding to her and Garson's show still, SJP wrote a comment reflecting her pain as she said, "Thank you dearest, Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx"

Garson's son Nathen shared a heartbreaking tribute to his dad on Instagram Tuesday with pictures of the actor. Mourning the loss of his father, Nathen wrote, "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now."

