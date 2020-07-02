Sarah Jessica Parker is here to help singletons find love with her NEW DATING SHOW

Sarah Jessica Parker will executive produce the show with ITV America. The show titled Swipe Swap will follow two singles who trade places and adopt each other's lifestyles. Find out all the details of Sarah Jessica Parker’s new venture below.

Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for playing columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic 1990s TV show Sex & The City, where she would impart her dating wisdom on fellow New Yorkers. Now, the 55-year-old actress will be offering hopeless romantics the chance to find love in the real world as well. The Sex and the City star has joined hands with ITV America to develop a dating show at Lifetime. Billed as a social experiment in love and location, the show Swipe Swap will follow two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles to find romance in their new cities.

The idea of the show is to explore the many eligible partners out there, and what happens if these hopefuls switch places, proving that maybe they had been looking in the wrong place. According to Deadline, Parker will executive produce the project, whose working title is Swipe Swap, via her Pretty Matches Productions along with ITV Entertainment, the ITV America company behind CBS show Love Island.

Parker will back the show with her production partner Alison Benson, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and Karen Kunkel Young from ITV Entertainment and Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime. In the past, Parker has produced the HBO show Divorce where she features as a woman who embarks on an affair that dooms her marriage. Sarah has also produced a feature film titled Here and Now via her banner, where she takes the lead as the protagonist struggling to face her own mortality.

Sarah Jessica Parker is currently quarantined in her New York home where she lives with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children.

Share your comment ×