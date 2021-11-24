From Sarah Jessica Parker to Kim Cattrall, here are 5 celebrity co stars who didn't get along in real life

Believability is everything in acting. If the audience does not believe the characters are who they claim to be, the spectator will typically lose interest. Great performers create memorable performances by either embodying their characters or building chemistry with their co-stars. However, in certain cases, the remarkable chemistry is really a farce deriving directly from the performers' expertise and technique. Because occasionally the two actors you thought were in love couldn't handle being in the same room with one other. Are you looking for some examples? Below we have 5 pairs of celebrities who didn't get along in real life.

Gilmore Girls: Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson

Gilmore Girls brought us the perfect slow burn with Lorelai and Luke — but actors Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson were not friends. "It's fine," Graham told TV Guide of her chemistry with Patterson, which is never a fun way to describe something. "I think these characters have great chemistry and that does mirror our chemistry as people. We're not intimates."

The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley

The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley had steamy on-air chemistry when they played Elena and Stefan, but off-air they pretty much hated each other for a while. "Nina is my really good friend now, we talk all the time and it's true. When we first started shooting The Vampire Diaries, we totally clashed. We didn't [get along]. Creatively, it just wasn't in sync," the actor told Entertainment Tonight.

Sex and the City: Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City's Carrie and Samantha were best friends — though we can't say the same for the women who portray them, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. In 2017, the Daily Mail reported that Cattrall had too many demands and so the third SATC movie was cancelled. Parker stated publicly that she was disappointed the movie would not be going ahead and Cattrall ended up tweeting, "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

One Tree Hill: Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush

Once upon a time Chad Michael Murray and his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush got along very well. So well that they got married in real life! However, five months later, they split up — though they still managed to work together as Lucas and Brooke for four more years. When asked what she thought about her ex in an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Bush said, "My mother once said to me that if you don't have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all."

The Notebook: Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams

Although Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams dated on and off for four years after the production of The Notebook, the two did not hit it off right away. In fact, Gosling once requested that the filmmaker find a substitute for McAdams' role.

