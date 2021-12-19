Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about Willie Garson's cancer battle, admits feeling responsible for his health

Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking out about her friend and co-star Willie Garson's private cancer battle. Garson died of pancreatic cancer earlier this year while working on the HBO Max reboot "And Just Like That..."

Parker, 56, recently spoke with Vulture about learning of his pancreatic cancer diagnosis and how she cared for him on the set of the revival show. "I knew before we started shooting that Willie was sick. He asked me to keep that confidential, and I honored that," she told the outlet as per PEOPLE. Garson appeared on Sex and the City as Stanford Blatch, Parker's Carrie Bradshaw's best friend. The actors had been close "long before" playing best friends on the beloved HBO series, which aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. Sadly, Garson died in September from pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

"It was fraught for me to know that he was sick with that particular, terrifying diagnosis. We were a vaccine-mandated show, but nonetheless, a lot of our scenes were with a lot of background players, and I had great concerns about Willie staying as healthy as he could while shooting," Parker recalled. "I couldn't share that with anybody. I'd only keep track of him, and I felt responsible in some ways for his health, his well-being on the set," the actress continued.

Parker recalled the moment Garson revealed his diagnosis to the rest of the And Just Like That... cast as "particularly difficult" because it was around the time they were filming the funeral episode. Parker also said of her friendship with Garson, "Our friendship onscreen is similar in many ways to our friendship offscreen, which is not typical."

