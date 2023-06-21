Sarah Jessica Parker relates most to which Sex and The City character? Find out

Sex and The City, the famous American comedy-drama series is celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year. The show, which premiered on June 6, 1998, is originally an adaptation of a 1996-released book of the same name, and Candace Bushnell's newspaper column. Sex and the City earned global acclaim with its theme and character sketches and played a key role in establishing HBO as one of the leading entertainment networks across the globe.

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals which Sex and The City character she relates to the most

The popular actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw, who is the main protagonist and narrator of Sex and The City, recently opened up about her journey with the show in the latest episode of Good Morning America. Interestingly, Sarah Jessica Parker also revealed the character she relates to the most in the HBO show, to the much surprise of her fans and the Sex and The City audiences.

“I think… gosh, you'd think I would be able to answer this question by now.I think I'm probably a mix of Miranda and Charlotte and Carrie,” said Sarah Jessica Parker when the Good Morning America show’s host Diane Sawyer asked her about the character she relates to the most. When the host asked why she didn't pick Samantha Jones, Parker replied: "I think Samantha always had a sorta courage that I don't think I could muster or summon."

