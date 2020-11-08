  1. Home
Sarah Jessica Parker’s husband Matthew Broderick GUSHES over their 23 year marriage; She’s my best friend

Matthew Broderick recently opened up about his 23-year-long marriage with Sarah Jessica Parker and shared his secret to a happy married life.
Matthew Broderick is talking about his married life with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. The 58-year-old actor got candid about his over two-decade-long marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker during an interview on Quarantined with Bruce on Radio Andy with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi. During the chat, he was asked about any tips or secrets to his 23-year marriage.

 

“I don’t know. I keep reading communication and she’s my best friend. Uh, any cliché you want? I don’t know the secret at all, but I, you know, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing,” he said. “I mean, I can’t believe that it’s been that long,” he said.

 

Matthew continued saying, “It doesn’t feel like it. And, uh, I can’t believe my son’s 18. I know. And, you know, speaking of how talented my wife is, I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while, Plaza Suite, you know, she was so, so good in it. And I hadn’t really, had never acted with her onstage and had never really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and know what a great comic actor she is, or actor never mind the comic part. But, she just, she’s very good at it. So it’s, I hope everybody gets to see her do it.”

 

ALSO READ: Sarah Jessica Parker is here to help singletons find love with her NEW DATING SHOW

Credits :SiriusXM, Getty Images

