Sarah Jessica Parker says ‘Samantha is not gone,’ Kim Cattrall is just ‘no longer playing that role’

Sarah Jessica Parker recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and opened up about the Sex and The City reboot–And Just Like That, and Kim Cattrall’s absence in the show. If you didn't know, in the revival show, Parker’scharacter Carrie Bradshaw texts Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones, asking if she’d like to meet for a drink but Cattrall aka Jones declines.

Talking about how her absence was handled on the show, Parker gave all the credit to showrunner and head writer Michael Patrick King who made the storyline so easy and understandable. The actress added, “Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be. You know, and I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character.” She added: “I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful.”

Talking about Mr. Big’s famous death scene from the series, Cohen asked why Parker didn't she dial 911 when he passed out. Parker laughed and replied, “Of course, she called 911. Didn’t you see the people behind moving the body?” Cohen explained that people wondered as they wanted to see her reach for the phone immediately, to which Sarah replied: “That’s an understandable and logical expectation.”

Also read: Sarah Jessica Parker says she's 'envious' of And Just Like That's Carrie Bradshaw for THIS reason