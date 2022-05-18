Sarah Jessica Parker says she hasn't met SATC co-star Chris Noth since his sexual assault allegations

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up on her relation with Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. After allegations against the actor surfaced online, Parker along with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a statement mentioning that they believe and stand by the words of the women who came forward.

In an interview with The Hollywood reporter, Sarah recently spoke about whether she has been in touch with Noth since the allegations against him surfaced. She said, "I don't even know if I'm ready to talk about it, but I don't think … I wasn't reacting as a producer. I should have worked on this because I'm just … it's just …" She further added that she has not spoken to Chris ever since the women came forward.

Back in December, SJP and her co-stars had shared a statement online that said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Two women came forward in December and spoke to The Hollywood Reporter where they accused the actor of sexually assaulting them although Chris denied all the allegations. The actor in his statement maintained that both the incidents were consensual.

Chris Noth's character of Big was killed off from the reboot of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That.

ALSO READ: Chris Noth REACTS to new claims of sexual assault; Says ‘I’ll let the chips fall where they may’