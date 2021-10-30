Sarah Jessica Parker SHARES rare snap of son James as she pens a sweet birthday tribute; See post

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating the birthday of her son, James. In honor of her and husband Matthew Broderick's oldest child's 19th birthday, the Sex and the City actor shared a rare snap of him. Parker, 56, stated that the day was "bittersweet" since he was away at college and couldn't be there with him.

Check out her post here:

"Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," she wrote. "New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the happiest of birthdays," the And Just Like That… star continued, calling him her "Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW."

However, she concluded by wishing him a great birthday and expressing her desire for "every birthday wish to come true." As per Entertainment Tonight, Parker and Broderick also have 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha. Meanwhile, Parker wrote in September that she was "gutted" when her children left for school, but "exhilarated by the possibilities that await them." "In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade," she wrote on Instagram. "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less," she captioned the post at the time.

Interestingly, Parker has been married to Broderick since 1997 and is preparing for the launch of HBO Max's SATC revival,...And Just Like That.

