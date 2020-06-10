Sarah Jessica Parker stands in solidarity with George Floyd's death protests; Posts for 'Long Overdue Change'

Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker posts about 'long overdue change' after George Floyd's funeral.

George Floyd's death sparked protests against racial discrimination across the US. Many people came out on the streets to revolt police brutality and oppression that the African Americans are subjected to. Many celebrities joined the protests physically and some of them took to their social media handles to express their take on the issue. Sarah Jessica Parker, known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City too shared a post on her Instagram handle and wrote about the long overdue change in the country.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a powerful message after George Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday along with a few pictures from the Black Lives Matter protests and wrote, "Today, Mr. Floyd is laid to rest. However this historic march toward justice and equality, this unstoppable movement in his name and countless others' is alive and it's collective heartbeat far stronger than the fear that resists this inevitable and long overdue change." The actress showed her support and stood in solidarity with the movement.

On May 25 last week, George Floyd was arrested by four policemen in Minneapolis for an alleged case of forgery. A video of the incident went viral on the internet where one of the policemen kneeled down on his neck for over 7 minutes and as a result, he lost his breath and died on the spot. The incident led to protests against racial discrimination and police brutality towards African-Americans across the US with many celebrities coming out in support of it.

Also Read: These are the keepsakes Sarah Jessica Parker has taken from Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe!

Share your comment ×