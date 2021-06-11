Sarah Jessica Parker takes trip down memory lane as Carrie Bradshaw; Visits THIS iconic place from SATC

Sarah Jessica Parker recently visited her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in New York. The actress will soon start filming the reboot of the hit show.

Ahead of the Sex and the City revival series, Sarah Jessica Parker is already getting back into character as Carrie Bradshaw. The 56-year-old actress recently shared photos of her beloved character's ionic apartment building in New York, and explained that she landed in front of the famous stoop while on a late-night stroll. The actress called the moment a "pure coincidence," noting that she's set to begin production of the popular series' revival on Friday.

"Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified. X, SJ," she captioned the post, giving a shoutout to Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King.

Parker is gearing up for the start of production on And Just Like That - the next instalment of Sex and the City. The HBO Max 10-episode revival was announced earlier this year with a teaser trailer posted on Instagram from Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York). The three actresses will reprise their roles in And Just Like That, however, their costar Kim Cattrall, who previously played Samantha Jones, is not returning for the revival. "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax@JustLikeThatMax#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter, " Parker said on Instagram in January alongside the teaser clip. The video features Parker typing on her computer saying, "And just like that," followed by "the story continues..." appearing on the screen.

Also Read: Sarah Jessica Parker is here to help singletons find love with her NEW DATING SHOW

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×