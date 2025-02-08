Sarah Jessica Parker Was ‘Out of Her Mind’ Fixing a Sex and the City Outfit She Didn’t Like; ‘She Cut It Up...'

Sarah Jessica Parker still resents wearing a particular outfit in her hit series Sex and the City. When Kristin Davis’s character, Charlotte, got married, Parker, who played Carrie on the show, was hesitant to wear beige for the wedding sequence—even though it was a Vera Wang dress.

In the latest episode of the Are You a Charlotte? podcast, host Davis revealed that her former co-star is “literally still mad” about her outfit for that scene. SATC showrunner Michael Patrick King, who appeared as a guest on the podcast, recalled the incident as "one of the longest days of my life."

He revealed that the Hocus Pocus actress tried to revamp the dress by cutting it and adding tartan pieces. "She was out of her mind," Davis recalled. At one point, Parker even approached Davis to express her concerns about the dress.

Davis had nothing to say except to ask why Parker wouldn’t wear beige, given that it was Charlotte’s wedding and all the bridesmaids—including Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall)—had to match.

The showrunner also shared the backstory of the now-iconic Versace “mille-feuille” dress that Carrie (Parker) wore in Paris in Season 6. He initially had logical reasons for telling designer Patricia Field that the dress couldn’t be used on the show.

However, he later had an epiphany that led him to choose the outfit over logic—and it worked, as people still talk about that iconic look.

During the podcast, Davis also recalled a conversation with Parker while filming the SATC spin-off series And Just Like That. She revealed that Parker took negative comments about her character personally. The actress read anti-Carrie remarks on social media and became concerned.

“But I mean, how could they not like Carrie?” Davis recalled Parker saying.