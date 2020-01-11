Sarah Logan REVEALS she is ‘done Wrestling' following her WWE RAW Loss

Following her latest WWE RAW loss, Sarah Logan stated that she is done wrestling. Read on to know more.

Following her match with Charlotte Flair this past week on WWE RAW, Sarah Logan came out and said that she is "done wrestling." On the latest episode of WWE‘s Monday Night Raw, the wrestler was scheduled to lock horn with Charlotte in the ring. However, the episode took a shocking turn after Logan tried to take advantage of her opponent before the match by attacking her. The movie move, however, did not work out for the wrestler as Flair got the better of Logan and stood tall.

The incident prompted Logan to vent on Twitter. Voicing her frustration the wrestler posted a video of her segment with Flair and wrote, “I’m done wrestling.” This was the first time that Logan appeared on RAW since July of last year. While some fans took the statement as a possible hint to Logan’s retirement, others asserted that her journey in WWE is not yet over and that the match will act as a reference to pick up a more physical style in the ring. Reportedly, the statement might be hinting towards a character change with the wrestler insinuating that she is done playing nice and now she is going to do some serious damage.

Something similar happened in an episode of SmackDown Live last year. After losing a match to Flair, Liv Morgan, Logan’s former teammate in the Riott Squad faction, announced that she’d be taking time off to find herself. However, she recently returned to the platform only to declare her love for Lana and interrupt her wedding ceremony. The Riott Squad team members have been struggling to perform well ever since the team disintegrated in 2019.

