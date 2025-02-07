Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives Wholesome Update On Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot News; Writes, ‘It’s Not Over Yet…’

Sarah Michelle Geller may have just made the day of all Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s fans with her wholesome statement related to reboot reports. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a post with a lengthy caption regarding the same.

The actress made this post shortly after the news rolled that the abovementioned show was nearing a pilot order at Hulu, per the reports. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star gave an update about the potential show and her involvement in it.

In the post, Gellar stated, “So... you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven’t heard from me.” She mentioned getting a call three years ago from her friend and mentor Gail Berman, who told her that she wanted her to sit with Nomadland director Chloe Zhao, to hear what she had to say about “potential 'buffy' revival.”

The Cruel Intentions star expressed feeling “blown away” at that time that Zhao was aware of who she was. Even after that, she didn't see how the show would exist once again. She recalled that this time she heard something “different” in Berman’s voice. Gellar did agree to a “twenty-minute” coffee, and it was mostly because she wanted to meet the director.

The performer stated that their discussion turned into a “four-hour adventure” where they laughed and shed tears, but mainly they discussed how much that venture meant to them.

The actress said that even though she did not “agree to anything at that meeting,” she shocked herself by being down to continue their chat. Those discussions did go on for the next few years, and then they ended up adding Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to their group until one day they did land “on an idea,” Gellar mentioned.

The actress shared that she always heard her fans and their "desire to revisit 'buffy”' but it was not something she could do unless she was “sure” that they would get that correct.

She further penned, “This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.”

Geller expressed feeling “lucky” to be on the journey with those four “unbelievably talented women” who loved Buffy as much as she did and as much as the fans did.

The actress ended the caption by expressing her gratitude to the fans who never stopped questioning that, adding, “This will be for you.”

For the unversed, People magazine, on February 3, confirmed the news about the new chapter of the iconic show being its work.