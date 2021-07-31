Sarah Michelle Gellar REVEALS dating THIS actor in school; Jokes he barely ‘acknowledged’ her

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently appeared on The Talk and made a surprising confession about her dating life! The actress revealed that she previously dated Jerry O’Connell! The duo who went to the same high school, dated for a while after school. Jerry, who is the recently appointed co-host of the CBS daytime program, welcomed guest and former girlfriend Sarah Michelle and the duo started reminiscing about their past! “I think you’re getting the more subdued, calmed down Jerry actually. You’re getting the more mature, fatherly Jerry, the lessens learned Jerry. I had the actual energetic Jerry,” Sarah said.

She added, “I should also tell you that the high school part has all gotten confused because I was a freshman and he was a senior. He never acknowledged me. It was only later that you would actually talk to me.”

“Listen, I was a senior. I didn’t want to come off as too much of a predator. I respected age differences and everything. By the way, this is not a filter. You have never seen me blush as much as I have on this show,” Jerry said. “You look beautiful. I’m so happy for you. I follow you on social media.”

While it’s unclear how serious the duo was, but they did attend the 1998 Emmy Awards together when she was 21 and he was 24. At the time, she was starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and he was starring in the series Sliders.

