Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy the Vampire Slayer Gets Reboot Helmed By Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao; All We Know

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is happening soon!

Over twenty years since Buffy went off the air after its classic seven-season run, Hulu is reportedly gearing up to give the green light to a revival of the fantasy series.

According to Deadline, Sarah Michelle Gellar is expected to be reprising her iconic role of Buffy Summers. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao will helm the pilot. Sources of the outlet confirmed that the screenplay is being developed by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman of Poker Face.

The project comes from Buffy the Vampire Slayer studio 20th Television and Searchlight TV, where Zhao holds a first-look deal. There have been no finalizations of the pilot order with Hulu, but there are reports that a writers' room is being formed—a sign that both the network and studios are serious about the show. Though whether other original cast members will be coming back is still up in the air, it's probably so.

Interest in a renewed Buffy has continued. Gellar, who had been averse to revisiting the role for so long, has more recently seemed amenable to the idea. Other successful reboots and revivals prompted in her mind how such projects can be approached.

According to the outlet, Gellar said, "It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect. But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter and realizing there are ways to do it definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’"

She also clarified whether the Buffy reboot would be a prequel. She said, "No, it could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever."

Situated as the next step in the Buffyverse, the reboot assembles an impressive roster of executive producers that includes Gellar, Zhao, the Zuckerman sisters, and some very old and faithful friends in Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, and Kaz Kuzui. As if this wasn't enough, Dolly Parton joins in as well: her production company, Sandollar, helped finance the first iteration of this show.

Notably absent from the project is Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who has not worked in Hollywood since facing misconduct allegations in 2021. Negotiations with Sarah Michelle Gellar reportedly are at the final stages, so the return of the much-beloved vampire slayer might soon become a reality.

If the series gets picked up, it would be the third iteration of Buffy, coming after the 1997 to 2003 original series across The WB and UPN and its spinoff Angel from 1999 to 2004.