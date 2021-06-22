Sarah Paulson describes filming American Horror Story in 2016 as ‘underwhelming’; Says ‘I felt trapped’

Sarah Paulson recently revealed that back in 2016, she didn’t want to film the Roanoke season of American Horror Story. Scroll down to know why.

Ratched actress Sarah Paulson recently reflected on her work in the hit series American Horror Story and opened up about the one season she didn’t want to work on. The Emmy-winning star spoke o THR and revealed that she didn’t want to star in the Roanoke season in 2016. “I just don’t care about this season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia,” she said.

Sarah continued, “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.”

Sarah says she wasn’t obligated to star in the Cult season the next year, but she wanted to do it because of what was happening in the country. “I was happy to be back for Cult but Roanoke, I kinda went kicking and screaming. I’m gonna get a call from Ryan like ‘why are you saying that?’” she added.

Sarah didn’t appear in 2019′s American Horror Story: 1984 and she explained that even though she was contractually obligated to work on the show, Ryan let her appear in the limited series Mrs. America instead. “Ryan has done [me a solid] more times than I can count… He’s very, very generous that way,” she said.

