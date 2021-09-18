Sarah Paulson QUITTING American Horror Story? Alum hints at this being her ‘last season’ on the show

Sarah Paulson recently made a shocking revelation! After appearing in nine of the last 10 seasons of American Horror Story, the 46-year-old Emmy-winning actress hinted at retiring from the franchise. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the actress chatted about working with Ryan Murphy again and confessed: “I don’t know, it’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don’t know. Every time [Murphy] comes to me with some whack-a-doodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ I don’t know, this is the first time. So we’ll see,” Sarah admitted.

Sarah’s latest confession comes following her claims that she felt trapped by filming an AHS episode. Talking to THR, Sarah confessed that she was just not happy about starring in the Roanoke season in 2016. “I just don’t care about this season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia but I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.”

For the unversed, Sarah plays a homeless woman named Tuberculosis Karen in the current season of AHS: Double Feature.

