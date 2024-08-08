Sarah Paulson Reveals 'Mother-Daughter Connection is at the Core' of Her Upcoming Thriller Movie

Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson has shared an insider view on the making of her upcoming Hulu flick called Hold Your Breath. While chatting with PEOPLE, Paulson reveals why lies at the core of the film, which inherently reflects a deep mother-daughter relationship amid all the thrilling situations they have been tested through. “It is really, at its core, an emotional story about a woman who is desperate to keep her children safe,” she tells the outlet.

Sarah Paulson on the essential mother-daughter bond in Hold Your Breath

“Mother-daughter connection is at the core of the story,” Paulson says on the nature of the flick, which is set in the Dust Bowl era of Oklahoma, “it's not a slasher movie.” The American Horror Story alum stars as Margaret, a devoted mother who would go to any lengths to ensure the safety of her daughters, PEOPLE’s first look into the film reveals.

Paulson delved deep into the era of American history which was plagued by frequent dust storms, admitting that she watched Ken Burns’ Dust Bowl documentary and went through Dorothea Lange’s Great Depression-era photographs to get a better understanding.

Upon reading the script, the star was almost instantly drawn to Margaret’s protective nature. While Paulson does not have children of her own, she says that she embodies this nature because of several other flourishing relationships in her life. “I don't have children, but I am an aunt to my sister's children — and I have three dogs I'm absolutely obsessed with!"

Advertisement

Hold Your Breath out October 3

Paulson's character tries her best to keep everything under her control, but as the plot progresses, things eventually start slipping out of her hands resulting in unleashing an unhinged madness. The picturesque scenery is shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and is set to bring The Bear fame Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amiah Miller, and Annaleigh Ashford on the screen alongside Paulson.

To recreate the dust storms, the crew employed blowing a lot of loose dust on set. Paulson would often ask for more dust, a request which led to several conflicts between her and the safety coordinator. “I'm one of those actors that — this probably is a communication of my lack of skill, actually — where it's like, the more real it can be, the better,” she recalls of her decision and the reasoning behind it.

Hold Your Breath is set to be released by Searchlight Pictures on Hulu this October.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni Opens Up About Filming Challenging Scenes In It Ends With Us; 'I Wanted It To Be As Real...'