Sarah Paulson says she is a 'major' swiftie; Reveals THIS as her favourite Taylor Swift song

While Taylor Swift already enjoys a massive fan base worldwide, her celebrity fandom is equally impressive. Actress Sarah Paulson has now revealed that she is a 'major' swiftie in a fan conversation and swifties can't keep calm. Paulson also recommended Evermore to a fan suggesting that it is one of her favourite tracks.

Paulson recently engaged in an interaction with her fans on Twitter on Wednesday and it was then that the 46-year-old American Horror Story actress revealed that she is a Taylor Swift fan. After a fan questioned Paulson asking if she is a Swiftie, the actress simply wrote "major", thus leaving all swifties dancing with joy.

Answering another question about Swift, Paulson also recommended the singer's Evermore song to a fan suggesting it to be one of her favourites. While Swift hasn't reacted to it yet, we're sure the singer will be thrilled to know that she has found a fan in the Rathced star.

Sarah Paulson's tweet:

Major — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) August 25, 2021

Taylor has been currently busy working on her upcoming re-recorded album Red, which will feature her old songs as well as some unreleased tracks. It also consists of much-awaited collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton. The singer also revealed that the album will consist of a ten-minute long track which will be a version of her song All Too Well.

The Red (Taylor's Version) album will also consist of a song that Swift and her good friend Ed Sheeran made when they met for the first time. Sheeran recently gave a glimpse of himself re-recording his bits for Swift's album song Everything Has Changed.

