Sarah Paulson wishes longtime girlfriend Holland Taylor on her 79th birthday: Favorite day of the year

Sarah Paulson is celebrating the 79th birthday of her longtime love Holland Taylor. The American Horror Story star, 47, paid tribute to Taylor on Instagram on Friday. "Love of my life. The one. The only one," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Taylor.

Check out her post here:

She further penned, "January 14th is my favorite day of the year- a day to unabashedly celebrate you @hollandvtaylor I am the luckiest of the lucky. I love you only." "Happy Birthday magical poet darling," Paulson added. She also captioned a photo of The Chair star on the beach, "Birthday beach babe," on her Instagram Story. Paulson and Taylor, who have been dating for nearly six years, have kept a low-key relationship throughout. As per PEOPLE, the couple was recently seen out in Los Angeles with friend Diane Keaton in November, but had not been photographed in public since an August 2020 shopping trip.

In response to her girlfriend’s birthday message Taylor commented, "Darling, you leave me speechless… as your beauty and artistry leaves me every single day… I love you more and more every birthday!" Interestingly, social media appears to be obsessed with the couple's love, as one user wrote, "Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are the blueprint for love."

However, their relationship has drawn attention due to the fact that Sarah is more than three decades younger than Holland. Sarah revealed the romance to the New York Times in March 2016, telling the publication that when they first met at a dinner party, she thought Holland was "probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I'd ever seen." That September, she won an Emmy for her portrayal of O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, and she told Holland she adored her from stage.

