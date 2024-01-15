Sarah Snook Reveals She Was 'Belittled' At Start Of Her Career; Find Out What The Succession Star Had To Say

Sarah Snook is an accomplished Australian actress known for her versatile performances in film and television. In the critically acclaimed TV series Succession, Snook brilliantly portrays Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, the only daughter of media tycoon Logan Roy.

As Shiv, Snook navigates the complex web of family politics and corporate intrigue, delivering a nuanced performance that captures the character's intelligence, ambition, and internal struggles as she grapples with her role within the powerful and dysfunctional Roy family in the ruthless world of media conglomerates. Her portrayal has earned widespread praise, contributing to the success and acclaim of the show.

Sarah Snook opens up about her career

Sarah Snook is currently enjoying success and acclaim as an award-winning actress, but she recently shared some challenges she faced in the industry, particularly regarding her appearance. In a recent interview with The Times , the Succession star disclosed instances where she encountered criticism from influential figures in the entertainment business.

Early in her career, after winning a role, Snook experienced a disheartening moment when a casting director bluntly told her they didn't want to hire her because she was a "nobody." Despite securing the part based on the preferences of the writer and director, she was subjected to demands to alter various aspects of her appearance, including whitening her teeth, darkening her hair, and losing weight.

The difficulties didn't end there for Snook. After accepting the role and complying with the stringent appearance requirements, she faced a humiliating incident when she decided to indulge in "the tiniest bit of chocolate cake". A producer openly criticized her in front of the cast and crew, highlighting the broader issue of infantilizing women in the industry and questioning the need to restrict their autonomy in decision-making. She said, "And all the while I am dying inside. The infantilizing of women, to not be able to make their own decisions, why would we do that to women?"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2024: ‘Succession’ wins big with four awards ft. Best Drama, Best Actress, Best Actor & Best Supporting Actor

Such instances of criticism and pressure related to appearance have long been a part of the entertainment world. In 2017, Carey Mulligan spoke about feeling "belittled" on film sets, while the following year, Rose McGowan revealed being told that her success hinged on men finding her attractive in order to secure roles.

In reality, bullying and undue pressure related to appearance are not novel occurrences in Hollywood. Sarah Snook's recent victory at the Golden Globes is even more commendable considering the challenges she faced in an industry where such issues persist.

Sarah Snook reveals gender of her baby

Sarah Snook graced the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, radiating joy as she shared exciting news about her personal life. Beaming with happiness, Snook disclosed that she recently welcomed a baby girl. When asked about motherhood, she expressed, "I love it. She's the best". Snook happily shared developmental milestones, mentioning that her baby is standing with support, although not yet walking. She continued, "She's standing. Not walking yet, but she's standing supported. She's great. I love her."

The actress initially revealed her journey into motherhood in May 2023, reflecting on the last episode of Succession. During her pregnancy, Snook hinted at the impending arrival of her baby, stating that it wouldn't be much longer, particularly when she was around 32 weeks pregnant. She explained, "Like two months? Well, I'm at 32 weeks. I mean, you couldn't super tell. Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."

Snook's announcement about becoming a mother coincided with her and her husband, Dave Lawson, celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The couple had a secret ceremony in February 2021, a decision influenced by being in lockdown together at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Vogue Australia cover story in November 2021, Snook fondly shared the story of falling in love with Lawson during the lockdown in Melbourne, referring to him as one of her best mates.

ALSO READ: Did Succession's Sarah Snook just reveal the gender of her newborn? REVEALED