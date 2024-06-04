Sarah Snook To Turn Leading Lady For Peacock's Thriller Series All Her Fault; Here's Everything We Know So Far

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Sarah Snook has bagged the lead role in Peacock's upcoming thriller All Her Fault.

Sarah Snook is moving to the suburbs after spending five seasons navigating the world of opulent Manhattan and other locations on HBO's Succession. The actress has secured her first leading role on television since the show concluded. The Peacock series All Her Fault has received a green light, and Sarah will be the leading lady of the same. The show is based on Andrea Mara's best-selling novel of the same name.

The creative team behind All Her Fault

Executive producer Megan Gallagher is bringing All Her Fault to the big screen. Snook will not only star but also serve as executive producer. In addition, Minkie Spiro will direct several episodes, starting with the first. Mara will serve as assistant producer under Terry Gould's direction. Universal International Studio is backing the series.


What is All Her Fault about?

Marissa Irvine (Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. However, she doesn't recognize the woman answering the door as her mother. The nanny is not her. Milo isn't with her. Then begins the worst nightmare for every parent.

Sarah Snook's work

Snook most recently appeared on stage in the critically acclaimed production of The Picture of Dorian Gray at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket on the West End. She won the Best Actress in a Play Olivier Award for her performance.

Snook appeared in the last season of the critically acclaimed HBO series Succession. She received an Emmy, two Golden Globes, and two Critics Choice Awards for her depiction of Shiv Roy on the show. On the big screen, Sarah featured with Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet in Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs; with Ethan Hawk in the science-fiction thriller Predestination; and with Vanessa Kirby in Kornél Mundruczó's Pieces of a Woman.

Know more about Sarah Snook

Has Sarah Snook starred in films?
Sarah Snook appeared in the films Not Suitable for Children (2012), These Final Hours (2013), Jessabelle (2014), The Dressmaker (2015), Steve Jobs (2015), The Glass Castle (2017), An American Pickle (2020), Pieces of a Woman (2020), Run Rabbit Run (2023), and The Beanie Bubble (2023).
Where did Sarah Snook began her acting career?
Sarah Snook began her acting career in Australia, appearing in various stage productions and television shows.
